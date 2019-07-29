Charges filed against woman who sideswiped ambulance

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is facing charges in a suspected drunken driving crash that seriously injured a medic driving an ambulance.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says his office is charging 29-year-old Mary Emma Young with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury and her second offense of operating while intoxicated.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Fulton Street near Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township.

Emergency crews on scene of major crash at Fulton Street and Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (July 28, 2019)

Authorities say Young sideswiped a Rockford Ambulance, sending both vehicles into the ditch and causing the ambulance to roll several times. The ambulance landed on the driver’s side, pinning in the driver.

Rescue crews freed the ambulance driver, who was taken to the hospital in another ambulance with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the ambulance was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Michigan State Police say the driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Court records show in 2016, Young was sentenced to 93 days in jail, a year of probation and five days of community service after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.

If convicted of the new felony charge, Young faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated – second offense carries a punishment of up to a year in jail and fine of $2,000.