Charges filed against 17-year-old who shot brother while hunting

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a 17-year-old boy for shooting his 12-year-old brother while hunting Monday evening.

The teen has been charged with Careless Discharge of a Firearm Causing Injury, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. This case will be held in juvenile court.

On Monday just after 6 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home in Solon Township after the 17-year-old mistook his brother, who was calling him in for dinner, for a deer and shot him with a rifle.

The 12-year-old is currently in the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the brothers are not being released due to their age. The sheriff’s office said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.