GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been filed against a juvenile following threatening messages found last week at Grandville High School.

Grandville Public Schools previously reported the discovery of two threats and a racial slur inside bathrooms at Grandville High School, one of them referencing a shooting.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Tuesday that the charges include “a felony charge of false report of a threat of terrorism” and “a misdemeanor charge of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school/students.”

Because of the age of the person charged, the prosecutor’s office could not provide more information.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Grandville Police Department.