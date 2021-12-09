Charges against former Lowell officer dismissed

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges filed against a former police officer in Lowell have been dismissed, court documents show.

In March, Jason Diaz was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, misconduct in office by a public official and weapons – careless discharge causing injury.

During a deposition Thursday, those charges were dismissed, court records show.

Diaz had been charged after he shot at a stolen car during a high-speed chase through Kent County and Ionia County in August of 2020.

Diaz said he fired at the car because it was coming toward him and he feared for his life — but his body camera shows the car was sideways and turning away from him when he raised his weapon.

He fired eight shots and grazed the back of a passenger’shead.

After the shooting, Diaz resigned from the department.