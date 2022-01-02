Charge to be filed in crash near Cedar Springs that killed elderly couple

Authorities on the scene of a crash near Cedar Springs on Aug. 29, 2021

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver faces a charge after an August crash near Cedar Springs killed an elderly couple.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of moving violation causing death on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

The charge stems from an Aug. 29 crash at the intersection of Algoma Avenue NE and 20 Mile Road NE in Solon Township.

A pickup truck driver was headed westbound on 20 Mile Road and didn’t stop at the intersection, authorities said at the time. They said the pickup truck hit a northbound car.

The passenger of the car, 74-year-old Patricia Behrens, died at the scene. Her husband, 74-year-old Jack Behrens, was driving. He died at the hospital from his injuries, officials say.

Officials have not yet released the driver’s name, as they have not yet been arraigned.