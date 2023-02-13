GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Look up! A second chance to see the string of Starlink satellites over West Michigan is likely Monday night.

Skies will be clear around 7:50 p.m. over West Michigan when the string of lights is expected to appear. According to a SpaceX satellite tracking website, the line of satellites will appear for about five minutes total in the night sky.

It is important to note that tracking sites are not always completely accurate. Here’s what you need to know for the best chance of seeing Starlink Monday night.

Starlink Satellites Spotting via Find Starlink

The line of satellites that will be visible Monday is the same line that appeared Sunday night over West Michigan at around 7:37 p.m.

The only reason why they are visible to us on the ground after launch is due to the sun temporarily glinting off of the satellites when they are at a favorable elevation and orientation.

SpaceX is the company responsible for launching satellites into the night sky. This is part of the company’s effort to provide worldwide cellphone and internet service without the use of cellphone towers.

Already 3,600 satellites have been put into orbit by the company. Once they reach orbit they are no longer visible to the naked eye. That is why satellites are only visible shortly after a fresh launch. The company hopes for at least 12,000 satellites to surround the globe, if not as many as 42,000.