CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that broke out at a mausoleum near Grand Rapids on Friday is believed to be electrical.

On Monday, Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery said that the fire marshal’s initial assessment revealed that the unofficial cause of the fire is electrical and unintentional.

The cemetery said it is working to assess the damage. Early reports indicate that there is no visible damage to crypts and niches.

For anyone planning on visiting the mausoleum for Father’s Day, the cemetery is setting up an alternative memorial garden for families to visit and plant flowers. There will be signage posted directing families to the memorial garden from the entrance, located on Patterson Avenue, south of 28th Street SE.

“Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery would like all families to know we are aware of the need for continuous communication, and we are doing all we can to determine and gather that information to provide as soon as possible,” the cemetery said.

All families are asked to contact wecare@everstorypartners.com to provide updated contact information.

Once the public is allowed to access the mausoleum, the cemetery said families will be notified.