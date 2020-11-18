Cellphone store robbery suspects arrested after chase

The scene at Lake Michigan Drive and Valley Avenue NW after three suspects led police on a car and then foot chase. (Nov. 17, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the arrested three people believed to have robbed a cellphone store in Rockford Tuesday.

Michigan State Police started chasing the suspect vehicle shortly before noon and several other area police departments joined in.

The suspect’s car was ultimately disabled in the area of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Valley Avenue in Grand Rapids.

From there, the three suspects took off on foot, authorities say. Officers, including some from Grand Rapids, gave chase and all three were arrested.

Details about the cellphone store theft were not immediately released.