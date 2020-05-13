Celebration Cinema Woodland permanently closes

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — After 13 years of operating, Celebration Cinema in the Woodland Mall in Kentwood will be permanently closed.

A spokesperson for Studio C, its parent company, said Wednesday the theater had come to the end of its lease and it will not be renewed.

“Though it was a likely outcome later this year (as a result of the expiration of our lease), our timeline has been somewhat accelerated due to the current crisis. Surrounded by several other high-performing theatres, Celebration Woodland has had an expensive lease and has operated at a loss for most of its history. Further, the theatre’s unique second run (delayed release) business model has been declining and is no longer viable,” a statement from Studio C read.

The company noted the independent film series that was held in the Woodland theater will be moving to Celebration North and Celebration Studio Park.

It also noted low-cost options at its other theaters, including $6 Sunday movie night and Flick’s Family Film Festival that features free movies for kids 12 and under, during the spring and fall.