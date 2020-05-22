Celebrating Seniors: Rockford High School

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford High School leaders have relied on social media for social distancing as they honor their graduating class.



Instagram pages @ramsathome and @rock.seniors2020 showcase what the students have been up to during their time away from the building and what their future plans are.

They were supposed to receive their diplomas in a commencement ceremony in the first week of June. The new graduation date is July 21 at the DeltaPlex, but principal Dan Zang explained many students have military commitments and will not be able to attend.

“We started doing individual ceremonies for our students who can’t attend. They are short and sweet, but very powerful”, Zang said.

He may understand the unique challenges this year better than most principles as he has twin sons graduating.

News 8 checked in with the Frenzy Tailgate student of the week Noah Parker. He was getting ready to perform as the lead role in the school play at the time, a character with autism like himself.

Parker explained then that playing the character helped him realize how important autism is to his identity. He’s using the experience of overcoming those struggles to get through this new challenging time.

“The idea that a graduation ceremony is not guaranteed moment for me. Having worked 12 years for that, that is difficult to swallow that and understand that things aren’t for certain right now. But just having time to process all of this really does help.”