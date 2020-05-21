Celebrating Seniors: East Grand Rapids High School

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students in East Grand Rapids have been celebrating their graduation in unexpected ways.

They’ve celebrated with Friday night lights in the community, banners and yard signs but are hoping to do an in-person commencement this summer.

On Thursday, senior banners will be on display at Memorial Field with the scoreboard scrolling the names of graduating seniors starting at 8 a.m. then stadium lights will be turned on at night.

School staff also recently dropped off yearbooks and gowns to seniors at their homes.

In a recent virtual roundtable discussion with News 8, students shared how their lives have changed since early March.

Matthew explained his feels like “Groundhog Day.”

“It’s been, in a single word, boring. It’s been repetitive. I’ve been sleeping a lot more. I wake up, have breakfast, do landscaping with my dad, since that opened back up, and then come home, have dinner, and go to bed. A lot of repeating,” he said.

Abby Bell, another senior, said one positive thing that has come out of this is how much it has brought the community together.

“The pictures of each senior on the library window and the signs in our yards — it shows the community trying to be there for (us),” she explained.

Though East Grand Rapids High School doesn’t recognize a valedictorian, Anna Knuble is the student council executive president and shared the following message for her classmates:

“In order to celebrate our seniors this year, we’ve done banners, yard signs and Friday night lights. We are hoping to have an in-person graduation some time soon, because that’s a big tradition here at East. Most importantly, the class of 2020 is sticking together and remembering all of the amazing moments and memories we’ve shared. Go East!”