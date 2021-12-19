Cedar Springs students building bunk bed for family in need

The Future Farmers of America student chapter at Cedar Springs High School is building a bunk bed for a family in need.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Help is on the way for a Kent County family in need of a bed, and it’s all thanks to the help of some students at Cedar Springs High School.

Every year the Future Farmers of America student chapter at the school participates in a community volunteer project.

Normally, it involves service work, but this is the first building project they’ve done, according to the FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher, Brentt Willett.

“I was a student here and to my knowledge we’ve never done a building type project to give back, it’s been some kind of service work at a community center in town or in Rockford as well,” he said.

The group reached out to a local church who recognized a family needed a bunk bed for their children and for the last week, that’s what these students have been working on.

The project has given students an opportunity to see why they should serve others.

“It’s definitely a challenge to make sure it’s right, but it feels rewarding and makes you want to work harder knowing what it goes to in the end,” Hayden Poffinbarger said.

The FFA group, along with the school’s wood shop class, worked on the project Sunday afternoon and will continue putting the bed together this week in hopes to deliver it to the family before Christmas.