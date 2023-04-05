CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cedar Spring Junior League Ballfields will soon get a major upgrade thanks to the help of a local Boy Scout.

“This is where I started baseball,” Logan Redes said. “Now I’m at the freshman level playing for Cedar Springs.”

The baseball field isn’t the only place he is making his way up the ranks.

“When I first joined Cub Scouts, that is where I started. I joined because the thing you got when you recruit was a fishing pole and that’s really what got me into scouts.”

If you’re familiar with scouts, you know an Eagle is the highest achievement you can earn. It involves completing a service project. Redes knew since he was young that it was something he wanted to accomplish and the idea for his project was a no-brainer.

He aims to raise $30,000 to replace all the wooden bleachers at the Cedar Springs Junior Ballfields with new aluminum ones.

Since last fall, the 15-year-old has been hard at work collecting cans, asking businesses for support, and promoting his online fundraiser on 99 Pledges.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community and our garage is like completely filled with cans,” Redes said.

He hopes to reach his $30,000 goal by the end of August, allowing him to purchase 35 new bleachers.

“I’m really hoping I can get to that end goal, and I’ve been pushing really hard to get it there.”

If you’re interested in supporting Redes’ effort, you can drop off cans at the Cedar Springs Junior League Ballfields this season or donate to the online campaign.