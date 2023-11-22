CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Springs seniors have a place to gather once again after questionable real estate transactions left them out in the cold.

The Village Learning Center held a kickoff event on Wednesday.

The seniors worked with children from the daycare that shares the building to make Thanksgiving meals for the community.

Target 8 investigator Henry Erb first reported on an Oct. 2021 real estate transaction where the buyer ended up selling the former North Kent Senior Citizens Association building for eight times what the seniors were paid.

Jen Ruwersma had been looking to create a new daycare and thought sharing space with a senior center made a lot of sense.

Cedar Springs senior center and day care attendees work together on a Thanksgiving meal. (Nov. 22, 2023)

She found a building to fix up but it was in rough shape. They began the repair process but ultimately the structure had to be demolished.

Local businesses donated thousands of dollars in materials and labor.

“It was definitely only possible because of the community support. After they took off the roof and the building fell down I kind of thought we might be at a crossroads there because I certainly did not have the funds to do this whole project without their help,” Ruwersma said.

The building is now opened with zero debt and looks to be a gathering place for generations to come.

The Village Learning Center in Cedar Springs. (Nov. 22, 2023)

Cherri Camilleri, a senior center member, is grateful to have a new place to go.

“Oh there’s many nights I cried myself to sleep thinking that we wouldn’t and now I cry myself to sleep with joy, of tears. It’s here. It’s happening,” Camilleri said.

The community heartbroken by the story rallied together in support.

“This is the gift, this is the phoenix for whatever we’ve been through, we’ve been through it. Now we’re basking in the glory of this new building,” Camilleri said.

The senior programs will officially begin Dec. 4.