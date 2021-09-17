Cedar Springs mourns the loss of football coach, teacher

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kevin Martens, the defensive line coach and a teacher for Cedar Springs, has died.

Martens died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

It is with great sorrow that we report Coach Kevin Martens passed away last night. We ask for prayers and encourage all those whose lives he touched to post remembrances on our team Facebook page. — CS_RedHawk_Football (@redhawk_cs) September 16, 2021

His players and students heard the news Thursday.

A photo of Kevin Martens coaching.

His team will wear stickers on their helmets for their game Friday night in honor of him. The entire coaching staff will also be wearing shorts during the game in his honor, as he was known for wearing shorts no matter what the weather was.

“The point that I’m going to make to our kids, and we’ve already started to have these conversations, is that if you want to honor him you go out and live your life by the example that he set,” said Gus Kapolka, the head coach for Cedar Spring’s football team. “He set a great example for our guys, is to how to be selfless and how to work hard and care for other people.”