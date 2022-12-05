SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire.

Around 6:30 a.m., five fire crews were sent to 21 Mile Road NE near White Creek Avenue NE for a fire, the Kent County Dispatch Authority said.

Solon Township Fire Chief Rich Hays told News 8 that the family of four made it out. They were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A Solon Township family lost their home in a Dec. 5, 2022 fire.

Fire crews on the scene said the house is not salvageable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Correction: A previous version of this article gave the incorrect map location. We regret this error which has been corrected.