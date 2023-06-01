GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Walker Glyshaw takes the mound, bats across West Michigan are in trouble. He’s one of the best right-handed pitchers in the state. But with a shift of the glove, he’s also one of the best lefties in the area.

“I can’t do it in the middle of an at-bat, but like every other batter I can throw right, left, right,” explained the Cedar Springs junior.

No matter what hand he throws with, the result is usually an out. He’s struck out 103 batters and given up 9 runs total for an earned run average of .9 up to the end of May.

Touching high 80 miles an hour with both hands isn’t easy. The ambidextrous ace has to train nearly twice as long keeping both arms in perfect form.

“When it comes to throwing, I have to get twice the warmup pitches in and yeah, pretty much twice everything,” explained Walker.

That work is welcome. Ever since he was a kid, he played the game his own way, despite his dad’s advice.

“We tried to make him a lefty and he just insisted on switching every game,” explained his Manager and dad, Justin.

“I thought it was fun,” recalled Walker.

“Even as a 12, 13-year-old, the kid was like ‘No, this is who I am,'” added Justin.

The switch pitch focus has D1 teams interested in Walker, but some want him to trade in his six-fingered glove and just be a lefty or a righty.

“We’ve had a few conversations with different colleges that think managing an ambidextrous pitcher is going to be more headache than they want to deal with,” said Justin. So he needs to find a place that loves him for who he is.”

That’s been Walker’s mentality. It doesn’t matter that he has to put in more work, or that he may scare away a few colleges. When he’s on the mound he’s exactly the player he wants to be.

“As long as he loves it, I’m going to keep encouraging it,” added his coach.