Cause of Lee HS roof collapse ID’d; district mulls future

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools says an engineer determined corrosion caused by leaking water led to last month’s roof collapse at Lee Middle & High School.

The district released the structural engineer’s findings Thursday, ahead of a community meeting about the investigation and the building’s future.

Godfrey-Lee’s board members decided Monday that they will move forward with plans to demolish the entire wing and design a master plan for the site.

The district says while doing so will take longer — an estimated 24-months — it will account for future education needs and improve accessibility for those with disabilities.

A courtesy photo shows the corrosion identified at Lee Middle & High School following a partial roof collapse. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

Godfrey-Lee says the engineer found water caused a roof support to corrode, and the roof separated from the exterior wall. The engineer said the failure happened at a bearing point of steel bar joists on the building’s west wall.

It’s unclear what caused the water leak, and the district says the investigation determined its employees did appropriate checks and maintenance before the collapse.

The good news: the structural engineer said other parts of the building built around the same time as the failed roof used different materials and a different design for structural support. The district says it will carry out all the repairs recommended by building inspectors, and the rest of the building will be ready for the first day of school on Aug. 19.

So far, crews have removed the damaged portions of the building and debris and stabilized adjacent areas of the building. More demolition is planned before the repairs begin.

A June 6, 2019 photo shows a partial roof collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

A June 6, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

A June 18, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)







A June 20, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

A June 21, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

A June 26, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

A June 27, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)



Godfrey-Lee says all asbestos in the area was sealed off and “did not present a health concern.” Testing continues in other areas.

The seven classrooms and 15 teachers normally located in the damaged school will be moved to “unused or underutilized” space on the school campus, the district says.

Godfrey-Lee plans to meet with architects and construction managers to explore the wing rebuild and redesign, but won’t make its final decision until the district gets a formal response from its insurance company about what damage will be covered, which is expected in the next few days.

Godfrey-Lee says its insurance company previously told the district the damage would be covered, but the erosion of bearing blocks would be excluded because of “wear and tear.”

Thursday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Media Center. Students, parents, staff and community members are invited to attend. A Spanish translator will also be present.