WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker Police want people to look for a cat who was stolen and then escaped from the thief.

The catnapper was caught on camera stealing a cat named Cole from a Walker-area pet shop. Cole had already been adopted and was being held at the shop waiting to be picked up by his new family.

Police say they spoke to the suspect. He says the cat escaped from him on Monroe Street across from 6th Street Park on the same day as the theft.

Cole’s location is still unknown but Walker police say he is chipped. They are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.