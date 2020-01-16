Cascade Twp. car crash closes intersection

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The intersection of Broadmoor Avenue and 60th Street near Cascade Township is closed Wednesday night due to a car crash.

Kent County deputies say the car crash happened just before 8:20 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the crash near the intersection, authorities say.

They say multiple people were injured.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time as well as the situation leading up to the crash.

