CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash along I-96 southeast of Grand Rapids Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of westbound I-96 and 28th Street in Cascade Township.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, nor have authorities provided any information about injuries.

Highway ramps in the area are closed while emergency responders are on scene. There are some traffic delays.