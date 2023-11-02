CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cascade Township firefighters opened the doors of their new home to the public Thursday night.

The township hosted an open house at the new station on Thornhills Avenue near 28th Street.

The nearly $11 million Station 1 came in on time and within budget. The nearly 20,000 square foot firehouse is on the same site as the old Station 1 — a former insulation factory modified for the fire department.

The new station provides room for growth and safety features that reduce firefighter’s cancer risk by separating carcinogen-coated gear from where firefighters eat, sleep and train.

“You’ll see faster response times. You’ll see firefighters who are well rested. Good mental health, good physical health and overall, it’s just going to benefit the township in a lot of different ways,” said Cascade Fire Department Chief Adam Magers.

The station was paid with a combinations of township fire millage funds, general tax revenue and American Rescue Plan Act dollars.