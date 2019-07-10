Cascade Township gun store broken into again

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cascade Township gun store has been broken into for the second time in as many years.

Dispatchers confirmed someone broke into Barracks 616 Tuesday night. Its unclear what, if anything, the intruders took.

In September 2017, a group of teens busted into the business near 28th Street and Kraft Avenue SE, taking 20 weapons. The thieves also targeted Cabela’s in Grandville, getting away 13 guns.

The Kent County Sheriff Office is handling the investigation. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.