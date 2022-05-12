CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The budget for Cascade Township Fire Department’s new fire station has been approved and construction will begin in September.

In a Wednesday meeting, the Cascade Township Board approved the budget to build the new facility. Crews are set to begin construction at 2865 Thornhills Avenue SE in September, and can now begin the construction bidding.

The new Fire Station 1 will be an upgrade from the old building, including enhanced safety features, additional storage, training space and other amenities to meet or exceed national fire standards. It will be almost triple the square footage of the current facility.

The new fire station is estimated to cost $10.5 million. Construction cost will be covered with both funds that have already been set aside and a bond that will be paid using existing revenues. So, taxpayers will not be paying any extra, the release said.

The fire station in place now was originally built in the 1970s as an insulation factory and does not meet current National Fire Protection Association standards. The township says it poses safety concerns for firefighters because the living space is undersized and there are not gender separation and decontamination areas sufficient enough to clean equipment properly after a call, according to a Cascade Township release.

While the new facility is being built, Fire Station 1 firefighters and staff will operate out of an air cargo facility at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.