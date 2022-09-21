CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cascade Township firefighters have moved into their new, temporary home at the Gerald R. Ford Airport. They had to move out of their old firehouse so it can be torn down to make room for a new one.

Construction is set to begin this fall on the new, $10.5 million main fire station on the site of the old station on Thornhills Avenue near 28th Street. It won’t be finished until fall of next year.

Cascade Township Fire Station 1 has been closed in preparation for being replaced. (Sept. 21, 2022)

The temporary station, located at the FedEx air terminal, provides living quarters for crews at the township’s main firehouse — but it also put them further from the action.

“It puts us about a minute and thirty (seconds) out of our normal range,” Cascade Township Fire Department Capt. Todd Stevenson said. “People are used to a certain response time from here, so we want to make sure we keep that up.”

So during peak hours, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., firefighters will be spending a lot of time away from their temporary home to provide faster response times. They’ll stage at the township library, parks and other public gathering spots.

“It’s a great opportunity to do public outreach,” Stevenson said. “Which is nice, because we’ve got to give back and say thank you to the public for supporting this station. It’s a big project, one of the biggest projects Cascade has done, and our public’s been very supportive of us as we’ve been moving through this process over the last few years.”

The Cascade Township Board gave unanimous approval to the construction plan earlier this month.