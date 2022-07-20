CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hockey fans have a chance to catch some of their favorite NHL and AHL players in action while also supporting two local organizations.

The Cascade Firefighters Association will hold its second charity hockey game on July 30. The event takes place at Patterson Ice Center, and will feature current and former players from the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit Red Wings and others from around the league.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. but there will be family-friendly activities in the parking lot starting at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and fans are encouraged to buy them before the day of the game. You can purchase tickets at the CFA’s Eventbrite page.

Proceeds from the hockey game will benefit Riding for Ryan and Brody’s Be Café.

For the full conversation with name, watch the video in the player above.