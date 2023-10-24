LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction has begun on a care center near Lowell for people 55 years and older.

Care Resources said it had begun constructing the 16,500-square-foot building at 11730 Fulton St. SE between Cumberland and Alden Nash avenues in Lowell Township.

The $7.1 million facility will feature a rehabilitation/therapy gym, a medical clinic, a medication dispensing room and both indoor and outside activity areas, according to a news release.

The nonprofit expects to hire around 30 new team members to staff the facility.

“Our new Lowell location will allow Care Resources to expand services and outreach in West Michigan,” Chief Executive Officer Tracey McKnight said in a news release. “We are grateful to be able to offer wrap-around supportive services that promote independence, dignity and a high quality of life to more in our community. With this expansion, we remain committed to offering the best care, service and quality for older adults who wish to age in place.”

Care Resources plans to open the new facility by fall 2024.