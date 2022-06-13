CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Casey DeBruyn was shopping for a planter at the Meijer on 28th and I-96 Friday.

She found what she was looking for.

Minutes later she laid down her plastic, using the credit option on her Chase debit card.

The total came to $68.03.

Or so she thought.

“I went on to my bank account and saw that they had actually charged me 23 times for the $68.03 purchase,” DeBruyn said.

She noticed after she received a fraud alert.

She called Chase. She says they told her it would take days credit her account.

Then she called Meijer customer service.

“And she said, ‘There’s nothing we can do. Hopefully it will fall off in six business days,’” DeBruyn said. “I said, ‘It’s $1,500. It’s kind of a big deal.’ She said, ‘There’s not much I can do.’”

And so began the headache many other Meijer customers have called News 8 about for the last three weeks.

Meijer blames Chase, Meijer’s third-party provider for debit and credit payments processing.

The Chase Bank on Michigan Street NE near Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids on May 13, 2022.

Meijer’s Senior Director for Corporate Communications Frank Guglielmi said Meijer is working with Chase to find a solution to the problem, which he says has impacted retailers in other parts of the country.

“We’ve been working closely with Chase and they’ve given us some feedback, but really it’s their technical issue that we hope they’ve solved,” he said.

He said the kind of card a customer uses may determine how soon they receive their credits.

Overcharges are caught and corrected quickly with most straight credit cards.

Customers using the credit option on their debit cards may have to wait longer. Those impacted by the issues on May 21 should have been credited by now. Those impacted by the most recent problems should be credited by mid-week.

But if a customer used their pinned debit card that could take longer because Chase also must work with the bank tied to the account the debit card draws from.

News 8 also reached out to Chase Bank to ask why the issue continue to occur and when the problems will be fixed.

A Chase spokesman sent us a statement that reads — nearly word for word — the same as a statement sent to News 8 on June 6 the following the May 21 overcharges.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience the recent transaction processing issues caused Meijer and their customers. All card processing has been restored. Our teams are working to address any duplicate transactions.” Chase Bank

“We’ve gotten a few dozen complaints over the last couple weeks since this started, right before Memorial Day,” Troy Baker with the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan said.

He said despite their frustration, customers impacted by overcharges need to work with Meijer and their banks.

“If there was a fast solution, I think it would be better for everybody. But everybody along the chain is working on resolving it from what we can see,” Baker said.

But Casey DeBruyn says while she waits for the reaming credits, her frustration grows.

“I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn said.

Before her last call to Meijer customer service, she expected some customer satisfaction.

“Instead, I got some rude responses. And a lot of passing the buck. And so it was really upsetting and I really considered not shopping there anymore,” she said.

Meijer has set up a customer service number to deal with questions at 1.877.363.4537.