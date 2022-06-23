ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says is looking for at least three people who broke into a car dealership and stole five vehicles, including one used in a Muskegon County crime.

Deputies say they connected an abandoned vehicle found running in the parking lot of Northview High School to a car dealership on 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township. Deputies who visited the dealership discovered someone had broken a window at the business and taken five vehicles overnight.

One of those stolen vehicles was used at a break-in in Muskegon Township and subsequent police chase that ended in Ottawa County.

Deputies recovered another stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Creek Dr. SE near Shaffer Avenue and 36th Street in Kentwood. Two more stolen vehicles were discovered about 3 miles away in the 2400 block of Normandy Dr. SE in Grand Rapids.

The sheriff’s office calls the uptick in vehicle thefts “disturbing.”

“Stealing vehicles is a property crime. However, in many instances, these vehicles are used to commit homicides, shootings, armed robberies, burglaries of gun stores, and other dangerous crimes,” the agency stated in a Thursday news release.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is calling on car dealerships and car repair shops to remember to lock up vehicle keys overnight in a place that’s not visible.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.