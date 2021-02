GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The right lane of I-196 was blocked before Chicago Drive in Grandville due to a vehicle partially hanging over the overpass Tuesday.

Michigan State Police told News 8 that there are no reports of injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was removed from the overpass and the road was reopened.

