Car leaves US-131, hits building in Wyoming

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
wyoming car into building

The scene where a car crashed into a building along Clay Avenue SW after driving off US-131 in Wyoming. (Sept. 6, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A car drove off US-131 and into a building in Wyoming Friday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Emergency responders at the scene told News 8 that a northbound driver lost control and the vehicle left the freeway and crashed into a building on Clay Avenue SW.

No one was hurt.

Crews said the driver may have been distracted by a dog in the car. Alcohol was not believed to be involved.

The building owner said this is the second time his business, Consolidated Metal Products Inc., has been hit by a vehicle in the last six years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 