Car leaves US-131, hits building in Wyoming

The scene where a car crashed into a building along Clay Avenue SW after driving off US-131 in Wyoming. (Sept. 6, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A car drove off US-131 and into a building in Wyoming Friday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Emergency responders at the scene told News 8 that a northbound driver lost control and the vehicle left the freeway and crashed into a building on Clay Avenue SW.

No one was hurt.

Crews said the driver may have been distracted by a dog in the car. Alcohol was not believed to be involved.

The building owner said this is the second time his business, Consolidated Metal Products Inc., has been hit by a vehicle in the last six years.