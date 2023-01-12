The scene of a crash off of US-131 at 76th Street in Byron Township on Jan. 12, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager lost control on US-131 south of Grand Rapids Thursday and left the highway, crashing into a building, police say.

The driver, a 16-year-old, sustained minor injuries, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. off the southbound lanes of US-131 at 76th Street in Byron Township. MSP said the 16-year-old was going at a “high rate of speed” and lost control. The car left the highway and hit a building in an industrial park along the highway. It landed upside down.

The scene of a crash off of US-131 at 76th Street in Byron Township on Jan. 12, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The scene of a crash off of US-131 at 76th Street in Byron Township on Jan. 12, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The scene of a crash off of US-131 at 76th Street in Byron Township on Jan. 12, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The ramp from southbound US-131 to 76th was closed while emergency responders were on the scene but had reopened before 1 p.m.