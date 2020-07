KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car hit an apartment complex in Kentwood.

Officials tell News 8 the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Countryside Townhomes off 48th Street SE.

Another person in the car was checked out by paramedics on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with News 8 for updates.