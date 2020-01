Authorities on the scene after a vehicle was discovered in the water off the I-196 in Grandville on Jan. 18, 2020.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews had to pull a vehicle from the water off I-196 in Grandville Saturday morning.

The car was found around 11 a.m. in a small body off water off the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Chicago Drive exit.

Authorities haven’t released details about any injuries or what led up to the crash.

Traffic was backed up on the highway as crews recovered the car.