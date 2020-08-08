Car crashes through perimeter fence at GRR Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed through a fence at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday morning.

Mary Ann Sabo, the spokesperson for the airport tells News 8 the car crashed through the fence on the perimeter road near Patterson Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.

Airport officials discovered the breach during a routine patrol that they do throughout the night.

The driver, who was the only one in the car, had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The fence is being repaired. There was no interruption to air travel.