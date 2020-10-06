Car crashes into Wyoming apartment building

The scene after a car crashed into a building in Wyoming Monday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Albert Bolt via ReportIt)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in Wyoming.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 32nd Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE.

An ambulance was called to the scene. Dispatchers said the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It appears the car smashed a ground-level window and damaged a portion of the wall.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.