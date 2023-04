A viewer photo shows where a car crashed into a home in Sparta. (April 24, 2023)

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a home in Sparta Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a car was headed north on State Street in Sparta when it veered off the road and hit a building near Mark Street, Sparta police said.

Officers said the driver may have had a medical issue prior to the crash. The driver declined medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

A viewer photo shows where a car crashed into a home in Sparta. (April 24, 2023) A viewer photo shows where a car crashed into a home in Sparta. (April 24, 2023)

Sparta police are investigating the crash.