Car crashes into pond in Gaines Township

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Crews respond to a retention pond in Gaines Township after a car crashed into it on April 27, 2021.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities responded to a retention pond in Gaines Township after a car landed in it Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:05 p.m. on Eastern Avenue near 60th Street.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Dutton rescue crews responded to the scene. Dispatchers say the driver was able to get out of the car.

The Kent County dive team was notified but later stood down.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

