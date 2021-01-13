Car crashes into pole, several without power near Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a pole in Plainfield Township, creating power outages for more than a thousand people Wednesday.

The crash happened on Pine Island Drive near Hayes Road, just north of 7 Mile Road.

Kent County dispatchers say the crash involved one car. A woman was unconscious at the scene.

Wires were down and many were without power around 3 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., 1,557 people were without power in the area, according to the Consumer’s Energy power outage map.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and ambulance crews responded to the scene.