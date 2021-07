The scene where a car crashed into the Chow Hound Pet Supplies off Cascade Road at 28th Street in Cascade Township on July 19, 2021.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported when a car crashed into a pet supply store in a strip mall east of Grand Rapids overnight, dispatchers said.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at the Chow Hound Pet Supplies off Cascade Road near 28th Street in Cascade Township.

The car pushed in part of the storefront and broke a window.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene and is investigating what caused the crash.