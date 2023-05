PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a car crashed into a building near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

Kent County dispatch said around 2:15 a.m. Friday, it received a report of a car crashed into a building near the intersection of West River Drive and Lamoreaux Drive NE in Plainfield Township.

Kent Cash Outlet, a pawn shop, was damaged in the crash.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.