Cannonsburg reopens with COVID-19 protocols

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Snowboarders and skiers are flocking to Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont.

“It’s been great, you know,” said Jake Clausen of Rockford. “Being cooped up inside and finally coming back out to the slopes.”

There are several changes at Cannonsburg this season, with new COVID-19 protocols being enforced. The biggest change — you won’t see people inside the lodge.

Cannonsburg Ski Area. (Dec. 29, 2020)

“Our indoor facility is closed, but we’ve been able to adapt where we offer beverages outside,” said Daniel Musto, the marketing director at Cannonsburg. “We have a shipping container with a full-service bar, waffles and sweet goods.”

Additionally, masks must always be worn. Rental gear and high-touch areas will be sanitized thoroughly. There are also new rules for riding lifts.

“We basically tell people to plan on riding the lift with the people you come in with,” Musto said. “We don’t require people to ride with strangers at all.”

A complete list of Cannonsburg’s COVID-19 rules and regulations can be found online.