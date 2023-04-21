GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family, friends and community members are invited to remember victims of crime at a candlelight vigil next week.

The 30-minute vigil will be hosted by Silent Observer and the Kent County Victim Witness Unit on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. outside of the 63rd District Court.

The speakers at the event are Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers, Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jerline Riley, a Grand Rapids resident whose son was killed.

The event marks National Crime Victim’s Rights Week, which recognizes the impact crime has on a community and raises awareness of victims’ rights and services for those affected.

Names of victims will be read out loud at the vigil to remember and recognize their lives. If you would like to submit a name, you can email info@silentobserver.org by Monday, April 24.

Silent Observer said in a release that along with the upcoming event, it hopes to “build stronger responses in our communities that ensure all victims are treated with compassion and respect and receive the justice they deserve.”

Silent Observer and Kent County Victim Witness Unit said anyone is welcome to attend. They ask anyone planning on attending to reach out to their offices to make sure they have enough supplies.