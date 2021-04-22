Candlelight vigil honors Kent County crime victims

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County officials will be among those honoring crime victims during a candlelight vigil near Grand Rapids tonight.

The vigil was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. outside the 63rd District Court off the East Beltline and Knapp Street NE.

The event marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The names of crime victims will be read aloud.

Speakers will include Jerline Riley, whose son was murdered; Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

