Candlelight vigil held for double homicide victim

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Hours after learning the horrific details of David Isner’s death, loved ones returned to the scene of the crime Wednesday night to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory.

About a dozen close friends and families huddled together outside the Kentwood home, where they swapped stories and shed tears about the 33-year-old victim.

“Tonight is kind of just our way of showing him that we cared and we love him and we will always be here for him and no matter if he’s here or not. We’re going to celebrate him like he is,” Jessica Coleman, a close friend of Isner’s said.

Although it was emotional for many to return to Isner’s house where he was allegedly stabbed to death by his roommate George Yzaguirre, the victim’s girlfriend Julia Vannetten hoped the vigil would bring a sense of peace to the home.

“We wanted to just make a nice space for him in a space where he ended so horribly,” Vannetten said.

Coleman said Isner’s alleged killer was more than just his roommate, but the two had been friends since the second grade.

“I was shocked but more like I didn’t want to believe it,” Vannetten told News 8 when asked about her reaction to learning Yzaguirre had confessed to the crime.

Despite Isner’s traumatic death, loved ones remember him as a devoted father and loving friend.