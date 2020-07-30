Candidate signs go missing in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than a week out from primary election night, candidates in Plainfield Township say their campaign signs are being stolen.

Renee Bainbridge, one of three Republican candidates running for township supervisor, said one of her supporters caught someone in the act. Surveillance video was shared, showing a person snatching a Bainbridge campaign sign from the supporter’s their front lawn in the middle of the night.

“I’ve had about 20 or more (signs) that have gone missing,” Bainbridge said. “I’ve had a couple destroyed, the evidence left there.”

One of her opponents, Tom Coleman, said he’s also had signs stolen.

“We checked over the last 24 hours and probably about 60 to 70 percent of those signs have disappeared,” Coleman said.

While both candidates suspect some sort of foul play, there’s no proof pinning the crimes to any person or opponent.

Fresh out of signs and just days away from the election, Bainbridge has the following message for voters:

“Just to leave it alone and let people speak through the vote who they want to be in office,” she said.

Coleman shared a similar sentiment:

“Signs don’t vote, people do,” he said. “So, this isn’t really a contest about who has how many signs out and where they are or where they aren’t. This is really about what you’ve done, what your experience is and are you the best candidate to fill that role for Plainfield Township.”

News 8 reached out to Brent Fields, the third Republican candidate running for township supervisor, to see if he’s had signs go missing. We have not heard back yet.

A spokesperson with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said that stealing a candidate’s campaign sign is a crime and could lead to a larceny charge, which is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.