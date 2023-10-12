GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now that fall is here, how will you dispose of your used cider jugs, Halloween costumes and cans of pie filling? Kent County has you covered.

The county’s department of public works has put together a fall recycling guide to help residents know which materials they can recycle to avoid filling up landfills. It lets you know if and how you can recycle soup cans, paper cups, boxes, and even hazardous materials.

If certain items are not recyclable, like leaves and yard waste, the guide directs you to local waste haulers. Hazardous materials like old gas or pool chemicals can be brought to any SafeChem location throughout the county for free.

“Our goal is to keep items out of the landfill as much as we can,” Micah Herrboldt, waste reduction educator at the DPW, said.

The guide is a tool Kent County is using in hopes of reaching its goal of reducing landfill waste by 90% by the end of the decade.