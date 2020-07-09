Camp Roger implements COVID-19 safety protocols

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Masks are the topic at every public place, it’s been a point for schools as they talk about plans this coming fall when students are expected to return to the classrooms.

A long-term consideration for districts is how to make sure kids are not only wearing them but wearing them correctly and keeping them on throughout the school day.

They may learn something from how summer camps are already dealing with different changes to health procedures and the new reality they too are faced with.

The reality is adapting to health guidelines or be forced to cancel summer programming. For Camp Roger near Rockford it was a process that lasted months and involved doctors, nurses, lawyers and close cooperation with the Kent County Health Department.

Camp Roger, presumably unlike schools this fall, does not require their campers to wear masks but are socially distanced where possible. Also, unlike traditional school, the camp takes place outside, which is inevitably why the health department gave them the green light.

Camp staff lead by director Matt Zwiep, turned this once traditional overnight camp into a day camp, calling it GO Camp which stands for Go Outdoors.

It takes all the quintessential things of camp like archery, arts and crafts and time spent together and places them all out in fresh air, where health officials say is a safe place to be.

It’s not without social distancing, disinfecting, canceling food service and wearing masks at times.

Additionally, campers must answer health screening questions before their parents drop them off each morning, they must pass a temperature check and are required to stay with their camper “bubble” groups of ten or less.

All these changes have Zwiep convinced his camp is one of the safer places to be.

“It’s fair to say risk is everywhere and we have done our very best to mitigate as much risk as possible,” Zwiep said. “It’s a controlled environment to the extent we can, and we have staff whose job it is specifically to clean and keep things safe.”

Camp staff was trained remotely starting in April for two weeks and again in May for another two weeks when they were allowed to gather in small groups. The process, Zwiep believes, is working.

“We’ve put together thorough processes to keep camp safe,” Zwiep said. “I send my kids here and I wouldn’t do that if I didn’t think it was a safe place to send them.”