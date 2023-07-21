SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A free summer camp is giving Grand Rapids kids a chance to experience outdoor adventures and learn music at the same time.

New City Kids Summer Music and Adventure Camp spent Friday afternoon on Bass Lake near Gowen. Executive Director Christy Carlin-Knetsch said the program has a lasting impact.

“We get to open up access for kids who may not always get to come out to a beautiful lake and get on the boat and go tubing,” Carlin-Knetsch said.

Funding from the Grand Rapids Community Foundation makes the four-week day camp possible. It is for kids in third through eighth grade and provides a summer job opportunity for teens.

“It’s our teens who are leading the kids on the boats. It’s our teens who are really leading the fun and then opening up doors where they become the role models,” Carlin-Knetsch said.

New City Kids members play in Bass Lake in the Gowen area. (July 21, 2023)

Daisy Torres went to the day camp as a kid and now works in the program.

“I think it’s really great. I enjoy being a teacher now and I love … spending time with the kids,” Torres said.

The program goes beyond providing new outdoor adventure experiences. The kids also spend three days a week studying music and learning songs.

Program Director Elizabeth Arreguin says many of the kids were not familiar with water sports.

“A lot of them had questions. What’s tubing? What’s a speedboat? So we had to Google those images and show them and present it to them so that they knew what they were getting into,” Arreguin said.

New City Kids is working to keep the tradition alive for future generations.

“It’s a really good time to be able to have kids stay busy, stay off the screens, stay outdoors and enjoy the nice weather. so what better way than to provide a free program for kids so that it’s accessible,” Arreguin said.