Camp Blodgett hosts spring and summer camps online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many group activities are canceled right now, one West Michigan camp has found a way to keep kids involved online.

Whether it’s dancing or playing an instrument, the staff at Camp Blodgett wants to make sure kids from Kent and Ottawa counties still feel a sense of community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to see, how can we keep our kids engaged during this time?” said Blake Huddleston, the STEM program coordinator for Camp Blodgett.

The camp is hosting at-home science, technology, engineering and math activities, games, and even a virtual musical and talent show.

“We try to make sure that camp is accessible to everybody,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston said he’s glad he is able to make a big difference in young minds.

“We just want to make sure that we foster a community, help you learn and grow, and that they leave camp feeling like they can be more active members in the community and just have more confidence in themselves,” he said.

Camp Blodgett is planning to be completely online until at least the second week of July, depending on the state’s recommendations. More information can be found at its website CampBlodgett.org.